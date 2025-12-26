Actor addresses rumours of affair with Michelle Obama
- Actor Kumail Nanjiani addressed a circulating rumour that he was having an affair with Michelle Obama during a recent podcast appearance.
- Nanjiani explicitly stated he has "never met" the former US First Lady, expressing amusement at the baseless speculation.
- His wife, Emily V Gordon, was reportedly aware of the rumour, which multiple people had brought up to her.
- The discussion also touched upon another persistent internet rumour involving Barack Obama and Jen Aniston, with Nanjiani joking about the "affair partners" "slumming it".
- Nanjiani also reflected on the disappointing critical reception of his Marvel film Eternals, which he said led him to seek therapy.