Actor addresses rumours of affair with Michelle Obama

Kumail Nanjiani clarifies if he had affair with Michelle Obama
  • Actor Kumail Nanjiani addressed a circulating rumour that he was having an affair with Michelle Obama during a recent podcast appearance.
  • Nanjiani explicitly stated he has "never met" the former US First Lady, expressing amusement at the baseless speculation.
  • His wife, Emily V Gordon, was reportedly aware of the rumour, which multiple people had brought up to her.
  • The discussion also touched upon another persistent internet rumour involving Barack Obama and Jen Aniston, with Nanjiani joking about the "affair partners" "slumming it".
  • Nanjiani also reflected on the disappointing critical reception of his Marvel film Eternals, which he said led him to seek therapy.
