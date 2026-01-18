Michael McIntyre guest wows audience with impromptu performance
- Michael McIntyre's Unexpected Guest segment on his Big Show featured an aspiring singer named Sam on Saturday.
- Sam was led to believe he was on a historic pub tour of London, visiting the ”smallest pub” in the capital.
- This 'pub' was actually a set on stage at the Theatre Royal in the West End.
- The walls of the set fell away, revealing a live audience to Sam.
- Sam later performed Adele's 'Easy on Me' and was joined on stage by his emotional family.