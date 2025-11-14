Paris Jackson’s petition against father’s estate partially dismissed by judge
- Paris Jackson has vowed to renew her legal battle over her late father Michael Jackson's estate after a judge dismissed several of her claims.
- Paris, 27, alleged in August that a “closely-knit, highly-compensated” group of lawyers is exploiting a lack of oversight to “skim money” from the estate.
- Los Angeles Judge Mitchell L. Beckloff granted the estate's special motion to strike much of Paris' petition, ruling some claims were protected under the First Amendment.
- Despite the ruling, representatives for Paris stated that the order was limited to minor procedural issues, and she would continue working to ensure her family is treated fairly.
- The estate's executors, John Branca and John McClain, have denied allegations of mismanagement, claiming they transformed the estate from debt into a “$2 billion estate.”