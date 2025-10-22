Michael J Fox compares his Parkinson’s to an unlikely foe
- Michael J. Fox, marking 40 years of Back to the Future, likened his Parkinson's condition to a "bully" in a recent Empire interview.
- He asserted that "we live in a bully culture right now" and emphasised that confronting bullies, including Parkinson's, requires "resilience and courage".
- Fox connected the film's antagonist, Biff, to real-world bullies, stating that "time is a bully" and that the movie's themes resonate with current audiences.
- He previously compared a prominent political figure to Biff in 2020, a character Back to the Future creator Bob Gale confirmed was partly inspired by the same individual.
- Diagnosed with Parkinson's at 29, Fox later founded the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, which has raised over $2.5 billion for the cause.