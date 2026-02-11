Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hollywood legend confirms release of honest memoir

Books Michael Douglas
  • Michael Douglas is set to release a "raw, sweeping" memoir this autumn, due out on 6 October from Grand Central Publishing.
  • The Oscar-winning actor stated he has decided it is time to tell his story "on my own terms," offering an unfiltered account beyond headlines.
  • The book will trace his journey from his father Kirk Douglas's shadow to his own stardom, detailing personal challenges such as cancer and substance abuse.
  • It will also highlight his enduring 25-year marriage to fellow actor Catherine Zeta-Jones, which has defied initial scepticism.
  • Douglas, an acclaimed actor and producer with multiple awards, is also recognised for his philanthropy and activism, including his role as a UN Messenger of Peace.
