Michael Chernus admits he had reservations about playing serial killer John Wayne Gacy
- Actor Michael Chernus, known for Severance, leads Peacock's new crime drama Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy, which premieres on Thursday.
- Chernus initially expressed reservations about portraying the infamous serial killer, but was reassured the series would avoid sensationalism and instead focus on Gacy's victims.
- The scripted drama explores the life of Gacy, who was convicted of brutally murdering at least 33 men throughout the 1970s.
- Gacy, known as the 'Killer Clown', lured his male victims by offering drinks, food, or money, often performing as a clown at children's parties.
- The series aims to delve into the grief and trauma of the victims' families and expose the systemic failures that contributed to Gacy's reign of terror.