Ex-MP reveals surprise career move a year after leaving Parliament
- Former SNP MP Mhairi Black is set to make her television acting debut in a new BBC legal drama.
- She will portray a police detective, Detective Inspector Bridges, in the eight-part series titled Counsels.
- The drama is currently filming in Glasgow and is scheduled to air on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer.
- Ms Black is slated to appear in four episodes, with her filming commitments commencing next week.
- Having stepped down as an MP in 2024, she expressed enthusiasm for exploring new opportunities outside of politics.