Rotten Tomatoes responds to ‘manipulated’ audience score claims
- The Melania documentary has set a record on Rotten Tomatoes for the largest discrepancy between critics' scores and audience ratings.
- Critics awarded the film a low 8 per cent on the 'Tomatometer', while audiences gave it a high 99 per cent on the 'Popcornmeter'.
- This significant difference led to speculation that the audience score might have been manipulated.
- Rotten Tomatoes' parent company, Versant, denied any manipulation, stating that all audience reviews are verified by ticket purchases.
- Amazon reportedly spent $75 million on the film's acquisition and marketing, which saw strong box office results in the US but performed poorly in the UK and Ireland.
