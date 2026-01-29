Here’s who is on the guest list for Melania’s documentary premiere
- A new documentary about Melania Trump is scheduled for its world premiere in Washington, D.C., on Thursday at the Kennedy Center, which was referred to as the 'Trump-Kennedy Center' on the invitation, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
- The first lady will be joined by director Brett Ratner and producers Fernando Sulichin and Marc Beckman.
- Media personalities expected to attend include former New York City mayor Eric Adams, Dr. Oz, Dr. Phil, and Fox News host Maria Bartiromo.
- Reality television stars, including pardoned Todd, Julie Chrisley, with their kids Savannah and Chase, are also listed among the attendees
- Many members of the Trump administration are expected to attend as well. Pregnant second lady Usha Vance, FBI Director Kash Patel, attorney general Pam Bondi, secretary of war Pete Hegseth, secretary of homeland security Kristi Noem, secretary of state Marco Rubio, secretary of health and human services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, amongst others.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks