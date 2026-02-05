Rival documentary surges on Netflix during Melania premiere
- Michelle Obama's 2020 documentary, Becoming, experienced a 13,000% increase in viewership on Netflix over the weekend that Melania Trump's film, Melania, was released.
- Over 47.5 million minutes of Becoming were streamed by US Netflix users during Melania's opening weekend, a significant rise from 354,000 minutes the previous weekend.
- First Lady Melania Trump's film, despite receiving critical panning, achieved the biggest opening for a non-fiction feature in the last decade, grossing $7 million domestically.
- The film is unlikely to recoup the $40 million AmazonMGM paid for it, along with an additional $35 million spent on marketing.
- Controversies surrounding Melania include the return of director Brett Ratner following sexual misconduct allegations and reports that two-thirds of the crew requested their names be removed from the credits. President Donald Trump attributed any weak ticket sales to the post-Covid theatre business.
