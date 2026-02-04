YouTuber’s horror film beats Melania documentary at box office
- The documentary Melania, about Melania Trump, proved to be a significant box office flop, grossing only $2.9m despite Amazon reportedly paying $70m for its acquisition and distribution.
- In contrast, Iron Lung, an independently financed horror film directed by popular YouTuber Markiplier, emerged as an unexpected sleeper hit, earning $21m from a $3m budget.
- Iron Lung outperformed Melania and Sam Raimi's new horror comedy Send Help, expanding its release from an initial 60 U.S. cinemas to over 4,000 internationally due to fan demand.
- Both films received overwhelmingly negative critical reviews, with Melania scoring a mere six percent and Iron Lung 44 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.
- Despite poor critical reception, both films garnered high audience scores, with Melania achieving 99 percent and Iron Lung 89 percent, indicating strong public engagement.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks