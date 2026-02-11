Melania producer addresses rock musician’s request to remove music from documentary
- Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood and director Paul Thomas Anderson have requested the removal of music from the 2017 film Phantom Thread from the documentary Melania.
- Greenwood alleges a breach of his composer agreement, stating that film distributor Universal failed to consult him on the third-party use of his score in the documentary.
- Marc Beckman, producer of Melania, denies any wrongdoing, asserting that the production has legal rights and permission for all music used, with fully executed contracts in place.
- The documentary, directed by Brett Ratner, follows Melania Trump in the lead-up to her husband's second inauguration and has exceeded box office projections, earning $13.35m domestically.
- Despite being critically panned, the film has exceeded box office projections, earning $13.35m domestically, though it is unlikely to recoup Amazon MGM's substantial acquisition and marketing costs.
