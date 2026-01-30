‘Melania’ review: First lady’s film is a ‘ghastly bit of propaganda’
- The Amazon documentary 'Melania' focuses on the 20 days leading up to a hypothetical second inauguration in January 2025, largely omitting details of Melania Trump's early life.
- Amazon reportedly paid approximately $40 million for the film’s rights, with $28 million directly to Mrs Trump, and it features appearances by tech figures including Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.
- Directed by Brett Ratner, whose career was previously stalled by sexual assault allegations, the film is criticised for its propagandistic nature and staged portrayal of Melania Trump.
- The documentary presents Melania Trump's views on the 'American Dream' and immigration through voiceovers and selected individuals, which the article contrasts with broader societal realities.
- Described as vapid and 'post-modern post-entertainment,' the film is seen as an artefact of a political and economic oligopoly, showcasing the Trumps' gilded lifestyle amidst national unrest.
