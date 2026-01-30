Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Melania’ review: First lady’s film is a ‘ghastly bit of propaganda’

Melania Trump has released a new documentary – does anyone care?
  • The Amazon documentary 'Melania' focuses on the 20 days leading up to a hypothetical second inauguration in January 2025, largely omitting details of Melania Trump's early life.
  • Amazon reportedly paid approximately $40 million for the film’s rights, with $28 million directly to Mrs Trump, and it features appearances by tech figures including Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.
  • Directed by Brett Ratner, whose career was previously stalled by sexual assault allegations, the film is criticised for its propagandistic nature and staged portrayal of Melania Trump.
  • The documentary presents Melania Trump's views on the 'American Dream' and immigration through voiceovers and selected individuals, which the article contrasts with broader societal realities.
  • Described as vapid and 'post-modern post-entertainment,' the film is seen as an artefact of a political and economic oligopoly, showcasing the Trumps' gilded lifestyle amidst national unrest.
