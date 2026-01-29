Country decides to pull ‘Melania’ from theatres before global release
- The documentary 'Melania' has been pulled from South African cinemas just days before its scheduled global release.
- Filmfinty, the South African distributor, cited 'political reasons' or 'recent developments' for the last-minute decision, though they denied being pressured.
- The film, which chronicles Melania Trump's period leading up to her husband's inauguration, is still slated for release in nearly 30 other countries.
- Ticket sales for the documentary have been reported as 'soft' in the UK, with very few tickets sold for initial screenings.
- Crew members have expressed significant dissatisfaction with the production, particularly regarding director Brett Ratner's conduct, with some reportedly wishing their names were not in the credits.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks