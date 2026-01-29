Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Country decides to pull ‘Melania’ from theatres before global release

Melania Trump releases documentary trailer
  • The documentary 'Melania' has been pulled from South African cinemas just days before its scheduled global release.
  • Filmfinty, the South African distributor, cited 'political reasons' or 'recent developments' for the last-minute decision, though they denied being pressured.
  • The film, which chronicles Melania Trump's period leading up to her husband's inauguration, is still slated for release in nearly 30 other countries.
  • Ticket sales for the documentary have been reported as 'soft' in the UK, with very few tickets sold for initial screenings.
  • Crew members have expressed significant dissatisfaction with the production, particularly regarding director Brett Ratner's conduct, with some reportedly wishing their names were not in the credits.
