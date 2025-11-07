Spice Girl Mel C opens up on juggling music career and being mother to teenage daughter
- Singer Melanie C has discussed the pressures of balancing motherhood with her successful career.
- The Spice Girl shared her insights exclusively with The Independent at the annual Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards on Thursday.
- She revealed she is in a 'busy phase' promoting her new album.
- Melanie spoke about combining her professional commitments with parenting her 16-year-old daughter, Scarlet Starr.
- She expressed immense pride in her ability to juggle both her career and family responsibilities.