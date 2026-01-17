Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Meghan Markle participates in 2016 throwback trend with Prince Harry

Princess Lilibet films Meghan and Harry’s private dance in unseen video
  • The Duchess of Sussex shared a video on Instagram featuring herself and Prince Harry, filmed by their daughter Princess Lilibet.
  • The video was posted on Friday night, 16 January, as part of a popular 2016 throwback trend.
  • The caption, 'When 2026 feels just like 2016….you had to be there,' accompanied footage of the couple embracing in a garden.
  • This post contributes to a social media trend where users reminisce about 2016 pop culture moments.
  • Other celebrities, including Selena Gomez and Charlie Puth, have also participated in the 2016 throwback trend.
