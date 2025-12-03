Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Prince Harry makes cameo in Meghan’s latest Netflix special

Meghan and Harry share kiss during Netflix Christmas special
  • Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has launched a new Netflix Christmas special titled With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, focusing on festive traditions and personal touches.
  • The 56-minute episode features Meghan sharing tips for making December special, such as elevating wrapped presents and decorating Christmas trees.
  • She reveals she places a 'love letter' inside a handmade cracker for Prince Harry and customises crackers for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet with small, personalised gifts.
  • Meghan recounts her discovery of the British Christmas cracker tradition during her first royal Christmas at Sandringham in 2017.
  • Prince Harry makes a cameo, playfully critiquing Meghan's gumbo and reacting to a salad containing ingredients he dislikes.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in