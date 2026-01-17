Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fast food chain imposes ‘no door’ policy due to severe crime in the area

McDonald’s dethroned as world’s largest fast food chain by company with no restaurants in the US
  • A McDonald's in downtown Seattle has implemented a "no door" policy, preventing customers from eating inside due to severe crime in the area.
  • The fast-food restaurant, located on 3rd Avenue and Pine Street, has been the site of stabbings, drug use, and a fatal shooting in 2020 that injured seven others.
  • Locals have nicknamed the establishment "McStabby's" due to the high incidence of violence, with one police officer reporting three stabbings there this year alone.
  • The dining room was initially closed during the Covid-19 pandemic and then permanently after the January 2020 shooting, with plywood now covering the doors and orders taken via a makeshift hatch.
  • The policy reflects broader crime issues in Seattle, which recorded over 3,100 aggravated assaults, nearly 1,440 robberies, and 30 murders last year.
