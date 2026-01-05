Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Friends reference added to Matthew Perry’s grave

Matthew Perry's former doctor and his stepfather arrive at court
  • Matthew Perry, the beloved actor, has finally received a bronze grave plaque at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, more than two years after his death from a ketamine overdose.
  • The plaque, added recently, features his name, dates of birth and death, and the epitaph 'Much loved – Friend –', a clear nod to his iconic sitcom.
  • Perry was 54 when he died, with an autopsy revealing the cause as the acute effects of ketamine, alongside contributing factors like drowning and coronary artery disease.
  • Following a seven-month investigation, five individuals were federally charged in connection with his death.
  • Dr Salvador Plasencia, who sold ketamine to Perry, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, while another doctor, Mark Chavez, received eight months of home detention; three others await sentencing.
