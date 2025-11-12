Two Oscar winners sign deals with AI audio company
- AI audio company ElevenLabs has secured deals with actors Matthew McConaughey and Michael Caine to create licensed synthetic versions of their voices for commercial applications.
- The company launched its "Iconic Voice Marketplace" in San Francisco, enabling brands and creators to request ethical, licensed use of celebrity and historical voices.
- This initiative aims to establish new standards for responsible AI voice technology, ensuring explicit consent, transparency, and fair compensation for all rights holders.
- Michael Caine's voice will be accessible via ElevenReader and the marketplace, while Matthew McConaughey will utilise the technology for a Spanish-language audio edition of his newsletter.
- The marketplace will also feature voices from a curated list of other iconic figures, both contemporary and historical, addressing industry concerns about AI's impact on intellectual property.