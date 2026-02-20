Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Matthew McConaughey fears AI actors could soon be nominated for major awards

Matthew McConaughey has trademarked his iconic phrase 'alright, alright, alright' to prevent artificial intelligence misusing his likeness
Matthew McConaughey has trademarked his iconic phrase 'alright, alright, alright' to prevent artificial intelligence misusing his likeness (Getty)
  • Matthew McConaughey has expressed significant concerns that artificial intelligence will eventually take over the entertainment industry, potentially replacing actors.
  • He predicts that within five years, AI actors and films could be nominated for major awards, suggesting the creation of new categories for AI-generated content.
  • McConaughey emphasised the blurring lines between reality and AI, urging students to 'own their own lane' to maintain agency as the technology advances.
  • Timothée Chalamet echoed these concerns, calling the integration of AI 'our war to wage' and highlighting the responsibility of those in power to safeguard opportunities for human actors.
  • McConaughey recently filed to trademark his catchphrase 'alright, alright, alright' to combat AI deepfakes, although he has previously used AI to replicate his voice for his newsletter.
