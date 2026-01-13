Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Matt Damon’s wife had a crush on his best friend before they met

Matt Damon says his wife thought Ben Affleck was 'the cute one' in Good Will Hunting
  • Matt Damon revealed that his wife, Luciana Barroso, initially found his best friend Ben Affleck more attractive before she met Damon.
  • Barroso admitted this to Damon 23 years ago, after her high school best friend, who saw Good Will Hunting with her, thought Damon was the cuter one.
  • Damon and Barroso met in 2003 in Miami, where she was bartending, and have been married for 20 years, sharing four children.
  • Ben Affleck, who worked with Barroso on their new film The Rip, joked that he never got that “vibe” from her.
  • Affleck praised Damon and Barroso's “gorgeous marriage and friendship” before playfully asking for Barroso's best friend's number, only to learn she is married.
