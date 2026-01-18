Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Matt Damon says cancel culture will ‘follow you to the grave’

  • Matt Damon suggested that individuals subjected to "cancel culture" might prefer a prison sentence to the perpetual public excoriation they face.
  • The Oscar-winning actor made these remarks during an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, where he agreed with Rogan's definition of cancellation as a lifelong societal ban.
  • Damon said that public condemnation "never ends" and will "follow you to the grave", implying a preference for a finite punishment.
  • This is not the first time Damon has faced public scrutiny, having previously clarified comments in 2021 about "retiring the f-slur" after a conversation with his daughter.
  • In 2017, he was also criticised by actor Minnie Driver for his views on the #MeToo movement, where he differentiated between various forms of sexual misconduct.
