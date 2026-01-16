Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon reunite for Netflix thriller that feels made for phone scrollers

Video Player Placeholder
The Rip - Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix
  • Ben Affleck and Matt Damon reunite in the new Netflix film The Rip, directed by Joe Carnahan, playing Miami cops on a tactical narcotics team.
  • The plot centres on their characters, Lieutenant Dane Dumars (Damon) and Detective Sergeant JD Byrne (Affleck), discovering over $20m during a 'rip', leading to potential betrayal and conflict.
  • Despite the star power, the film is criticised for its lack of character development and dialogue, which is described as being written for viewers distracted by their phones.
  • The movie features a strong supporting cast, including Steven Yeun, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Teyana Taylor, whose talents are reportedly underutilised.
  • A recurring theme in recent Netflix films, including The Rip, portrays police with unquestionable authority and a lack of consequences.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in