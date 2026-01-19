Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The Masked Singer unveils music icon in latest elimination

Moment Masked Singer’s Gargoyle identity revealed
  • Marcella Detroit, of Shakespears Sister fame, was revealed as Gargoyle on The Masked Singer during Saturday night's show.
  • During the sing-off, Gargoyle performed a rendition of Joan Jett’s “Bad Reputation” before being unmasked by the judges.
  • She gained prominence as one half of the pop duo Shakespears Sister, alongside former Bananarama member Siobhan Fahey.
  • Detroit also has a notable songwriting credit, having co-written Eric Clapton’s 1977 hit “Lay Down Sally”.
  • Her solo career began with the release of her debut album, Marcella, in 1982.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in