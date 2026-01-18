Marcella Detroit unveiled as The Masked Singer’s Gargoyle
- Marcella Detroit, of Shakespears Sister fame, was revealed as Gargoyle on The Masked Singer during Saturday night's show.
- During the sing-off, Gargoyle performed a rendition of Joan Jett’s “Bad Reputation” before being unmasked by the judges.
- She gained prominence as one half of the pop duo Shakespears Sister, alongside former Bananarama member Siobhan Fahey.
- Detroit also has a notable songwriting credit, having co-written Eric Clapton’s 1977 hit “Lay Down Sally”.
- Her solo career began with the release of her debut album, Marcella, in 1982.