Martin Scorsese lands surprise role in new sci-fi blockbuster
- A new trailer for Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu has revealed a voice cameo by Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese.
- Scorsese lends his voice to an Ardennian shopkeeper character in the film, which is a continuation of the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian.
- The cameo was officially confirmed by the Star Wars account on X, which playfully referenced Scorsese's past comments about blockbuster films not being 'cinema'.
- The film is set after the events of Return of the Jedi and follows bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu.
- The Mandalorian and Grogu, also starring Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White, is scheduled for release in cinemas on 22 May 2026.
