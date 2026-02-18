Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Martin Scorsese lands surprise role in new sci-fi blockbuster

The Mandalorian and Grogu trailer
  • A new trailer for Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu has revealed a voice cameo by Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese.
  • Scorsese lends his voice to an Ardennian shopkeeper character in the film, which is a continuation of the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian.
  • The cameo was officially confirmed by the Star Wars account on X, which playfully referenced Scorsese's past comments about blockbuster films not being 'cinema'.
  • The film is set after the events of Return of the Jedi and follows bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu.
  • The Mandalorian and Grogu, also starring Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White, is scheduled for release in cinemas on 22 May 2026.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in