Independent

Independent Bulletin homepage

Why Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio work so well together

  • Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, a renowned actor-director duo, are currently collaborating on their seventh feature film, an adaptation of Peter Cameron’s ghost story What Happens at Night.
  • Scorsese, 83, and DiCaprio, 51, attribute their successful working relationship to mutual trust and love, which enables them to explore challenging creative territories.
  • DiCaprio explained that their collaboration involves extensive debate and playing 'devil’s advocate' on screenplays, which he considers a profound learning experience.
  • Their extensive filmography includes Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, The Wolf of Wall Street and Killers of the Flower Moon.
  • DiCaprio, named Time magazine’s 2025 Entertainer of the Year, has received a Golden Globe nomination for his role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s upcoming dark comedy, One Battle After Another.
