Martin Kemp suffers ‘terrible’ chainsaw injury

Martin Kemp breaks silence on 'terrible' chainsaw accident
  • Martin Kemp, the Spandau Ballet star, has updated fans after sustaining injuries in a "terrible" chainsaw accident.
  • He posted a video on Friday evening, 24 October, showing his bandaged hand following the incident.
  • The 64-year-old picked up the chainsaw by the blade to cut a piece of wood, leading to the injury.
  • Kemp reassured his followers that he is "a lot better now" and "ok", appreciating their concerns.
  • He stated he would explain the full details of how the accident happened at a later time.
