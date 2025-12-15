Martha Stewart sparks controversy with radical bagel method
- Martha Stewart sparked controversy after sharing a "radical" method for eating a bagel on Instagram.
- The 84-year-old entrepreneur detailed a technique, taught by her daughter Alexis Stewart, which involves breaking a bagel half into small pieces before adding cream cheese.
- Many social media users criticised the approach, labelling it "unhinged" and "boomer diet culture."
- Commenters urged Stewart to "eat the bagel" and "repent for your sins" in response to her post.
- Stewart later edited her Instagram caption to suggest the post was a joke, asking, "CAN'T ANYONE TAKE A JOKE?????? YIKES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!?!!!!"