The major music superstar headlining Winter Olympics 2026 opening ceremony
- Pop superstar Mariah Carey is set to headline the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.
- Carey will perform at Milan’s San Siro Stadium on 6 February, officially launching the Games.
- The ceremony's central theme is 'Harmony', aiming to blend music and sport to highlight inclusion, respect, and cultural exchange.
- Produced by Balich Wonder Studio, the event will also feature international artists and elements celebrating Italian culture and innovation.
- The Winter Olympics will be staged across northern Italy from 4 February to 22 February, featuring 116 medal events.
