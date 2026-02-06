Mariah Carey accused of ‘ruining’ Olympics opening ceremony

Mariah Carey's performance at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, has sparked criticism from viewers.

Spectators questioned her apparent lack of enthusiasm and why an American artist was selected to perform at the Italian event, writing on X, “Is Mariah Carey part Italian? I’m not sure why an American singer is there, unless, maybe she’s super popular in Italy?”

Carey sang a version of Domenico Modugno’s 1950s classic Nel blu, dipinto di blu (Volare) before performing her song Nothing Is Impossible.

Many social media users wondered if Carey was lip-syncing, noting her face barely moved and her perceived lack of effort for her iconic whistle note. One viewer wrote, “Mariah Carey so obviously lip syncing. Wasn't tryna hide it a single bit. Ruined what has been a decent opening ceremony thus far.”

Other well-known performers were Laura Pausini, who sang the Italian National Anthem, and Andrea Bocelli, who last performed at the closing ceremony of the 2006 Winter Games in Turin.