Mariah Carey scores another win in Christmas song lawsuit
- Mariah Carey has been awarded $92,000 after a judge dismissed a copyright infringement lawsuit filed against her over her festive hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”
- Country musician Andy Stone, who performs as Vince Vance, had sued Carey twice, alleging she copied his 1989 song, also titled “All I Want for Christmas is You,” and sought $20 million in damages.
- The lawsuit was dismissed in March, and new court documents reveal Stone was ordered to pay Carey $92,303.20 in sanctions, with the ruling stating the claim lacked merit and aimed to deter baseless lawsuits.
- Separately, Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” was recently knocked off the top spot in the U.S. Christmas chart by Wham!’s “Last Christmas,” marking the first time another Christmas song has topped the chart since its 2020 launch.
- Despite the change in chart ranking, Carey’s three-decade-old anthem continues to dominate airwaves and generates an estimated $2.5 to $3 million in royalties annually.