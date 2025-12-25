Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Mariah Carey scores another win in Christmas song lawsuit

Mariah Carey Wins ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ Lawsuit
  • Mariah Carey has been awarded $92,000 after a judge dismissed a copyright infringement lawsuit filed against her over her festive hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”
  • Country musician Andy Stone, who performs as Vince Vance, had sued Carey twice, alleging she copied his 1989 song, also titled “All I Want for Christmas is You,” and sought $20 million in damages.
  • The lawsuit was dismissed in March, and new court documents reveal Stone was ordered to pay Carey $92,303.20 in sanctions, with the ruling stating the claim lacked merit and aimed to deter baseless lawsuits.
  • Separately, Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” was recently knocked off the top spot in the U.S. Christmas chart by Wham!’s “Last Christmas,” marking the first time another Christmas song has topped the chart since its 2020 launch.
  • Despite the change in chart ranking, Carey’s three-decade-old anthem continues to dominate airwaves and generates an estimated $2.5 to $3 million in royalties annually.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in