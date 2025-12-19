Mariah Carey loses Christmas crown a week before the big day
- Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" has been knocked off the top spot on the Billboard Global 200 chart in the US.
- Wham!'s 1984 hit "Last Christmas" replaced Carey's 1994 song, marking the first time a different Christmas track has topped the chart since its launch in 2020.
- Andrew Ridgeley, a member of Wham!, expressed his delight that their perennial Christmas favourite had secured the number one position.
- Despite the change in chart ranking, Carey's festive anthem continues to dominate radio airwaves and parties, earning her millions in annual royalties.
- "All I Want for Christmas Is You" previously held the top spot on the Global 200 for a record 19 weeks and remains the most-streamed holiday track of all time.