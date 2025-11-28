Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How much Mariah Carey receives in royalties for Christmas hit

Mariah Carey reveals the songs on her Christmas playlist
  • Mariah Carey's 1994 hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" remains a dominant festive song three decades after its release.
  • The Christmas classic generates an estimated $2.5 to $3 million in royalties for Carey each year, having accumulated over $60 million by 2017.
  • It is recognised as the most-streamed holiday track of all time and the highest-charting holiday single by a solo artist on the Billboard U.S. Hot 100.
  • In 2021, the song made history by becoming the first and only holiday track to receive the RIAA’s Diamond Award for 10 million sales and streaming units in the U.S.
  • Carey annually marks the start of the holiday season with a social media video and embarks on a festive tour, expressing her amazement at the song's enduring popularity.
