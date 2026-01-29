Margot Robbie wears item from Elizabeth Taylor’s collection
- Margot Robbie attended the world premiere of Emerald Fennell's 'Wuthering Heights' in Los Angeles.
- The actress wore a Schiaparelli gown paired with Dame Elizabeth Taylor's historic Taj Mahal diamond Cartier necklace.
- The 16th-century necklace was a 40th birthday gift to Taylor from Richard Burton in 1972.
- Robbie stars as Catherine Earnshaw alongside Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff in the adaptation of Emily Brontë's novel.
- The film is set to be released in UK cinemas on 13 February, for which British singer Charli XCX has written an album.
