Margot Robbie wears item from Elizabeth Taylor’s collection

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi fight and kiss in new Wuthering Heights trailer
  • Margot Robbie attended the world premiere of Emerald Fennell's 'Wuthering Heights' in Los Angeles.
  • The actress wore a Schiaparelli gown paired with Dame Elizabeth Taylor's historic Taj Mahal diamond Cartier necklace.
  • The 16th-century necklace was a 40th birthday gift to Taylor from Richard Burton in 1972.
  • Robbie stars as Catherine Earnshaw alongside Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff in the adaptation of Emily Brontë's novel.
  • The film is set to be released in UK cinemas on 13 February, for which British singer Charli XCX has written an album.
