Mani recalls infamous Stone Roses moment in resurfaced video following death

The Stone Roses' Mani recounts infamous bass throwing incident just weeks before death at age 63
  • Gary 'Mani' Mounfield, bassist for The Stone Roses and Primal Scream, has died at the age of 63.
  • His brother, Greg, announced the news on Facebook on Thursday, 20 November 2025, stating Mani is now "reunited with his beautiful wife Imelda".
  • The cause of his death has not yet been disclosed.
  • Weeks before his passing, Mounfield recounted an infamous incident from 1995 where he threw his bass guitar on stage in Atlanta due to "tuning issues".
  • He shared this story on the 'Rockonteurs' podcast, expressing regret and stating he "never disrespected my guitar again since that day".
