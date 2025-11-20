Mani recalls infamous Stone Roses moment in resurfaced video following death
- Gary 'Mani' Mounfield, bassist for The Stone Roses and Primal Scream, has died at the age of 63.
- His brother, Greg, announced the news on Facebook on Thursday, 20 November 2025, stating Mani is now "reunited with his beautiful wife Imelda".
- The cause of his death has not yet been disclosed.
- Weeks before his passing, Mounfield recounted an infamous incident from 1995 where he threw his bass guitar on stage in Atlanta due to "tuning issues".
- He shared this story on the 'Rockonteurs' podcast, expressing regret and stating he "never disrespected my guitar again since that day".