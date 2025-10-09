Why MAGA is having its own Super Bowl half-time party
- MAGA supporters are organising a rival event to the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, protesting the selection of Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny.
- Turning Point USA, a right-wing political organisation, announced "The All American Halftime Show" for 8 February 2026, promising to celebrate "faith, family & freedom".
- Bad Bunny's selection has drawn criticism from right-wing conservatives and MAGA figures, who label him a "Trump hater" and an "anti-ICE activist".
- Donald Trump condemned the NFL's decision, stating he had never heard of Bad Bunny and calling the choice "absolutely ridiculous".
- Bad Bunny, a globally streamed artist, has been a vocal critic of Trump and his administration's immigration policies, and views his Super Bowl performance as a moment for his culture.