Madonna stuns spectators when she pops into Margate art show
- Pop icon Madonna made a surprise visit to Margate, attending the Off Season art festival.
- This marks her second visit to the seaside town in three months, where her friend Dame Tracey Emin resides.
- Locals and tourists were reportedly stunned by her presence at the festival, which takes place in studios and warehouses.
- Shanna Nash, a festival attendee, witnessed Madonna's arrival at Dame Tracey Emin's studio, describing the experience as 'amazing'.
- Nash highlighted Madonna's visit as a testament to Margate's vibrant creative energy.
