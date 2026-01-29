Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Madonna stuns spectators when she pops into Margate art show

'I was watching an art show in a seaside town - then Madonna walked in'
  • Pop icon Madonna made a surprise visit to Margate, attending the Off Season art festival.
  • This marks her second visit to the seaside town in three months, where her friend Dame Tracey Emin resides.
  • Locals and tourists were reportedly stunned by her presence at the festival, which takes place in studios and warehouses.
  • Shanna Nash, a festival attendee, witnessed Madonna's arrival at Dame Tracey Emin's studio, describing the experience as 'amazing'.
  • Nash highlighted Madonna's visit as a testament to Margate's vibrant creative energy.
