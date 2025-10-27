Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lily Allen opens up about mysterious Madeline on new album

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Lily Allen announces first album in seven years
  • Lily Allen confirmed that the mysterious 'Madeline' character on her new album, West End Girl, is a fictional construct based on numerous people.
  • The 40-year-old popstar's first album in seven years explores themes such as cheating, gaslighting, open relationships, and sex addiction, following the end of her marriage to David Harbour.
  • Allen wrote the 14-track record in just 10 days last December, during a period of deep depression, stating that her life had to be “blown up” for her to write again.
  • She recently revealed entering a treatment facility after her separation, struggling with despair and nearly relapsing after six years of sobriety, but is now managing with support.
  • West End Girl has been described by Allen as a “mixture of fact and fiction” and by critics as “obliterative” and an “emotional post-mortem” of a modern marriage breakdown.
