Lily Allen opens up about mysterious Madeline on new album
- Lily Allen confirmed that the mysterious 'Madeline' character on her new album, West End Girl, is a fictional construct based on numerous people.
- The 40-year-old popstar's first album in seven years explores themes such as cheating, gaslighting, open relationships, and sex addiction, following the end of her marriage to David Harbour.
- Allen wrote the 14-track record in just 10 days last December, during a period of deep depression, stating that her life had to be “blown up” for her to write again.
- She recently revealed entering a treatment facility after her separation, struggling with despair and nearly relapsing after six years of sobriety, but is now managing with support.
- West End Girl has been described by Allen as a “mixture of fact and fiction” and by critics as “obliterative” and an “emotional post-mortem” of a modern marriage breakdown.