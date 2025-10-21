Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Iconic couple from reality TV show announce birth of son, Ezra

Netflix drops trailer for first ever Love is Blind UK series
  • Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, stars of Netflix’s Love Is Blind, have welcomed their first child, a son named Ezra William Hamilton.
  • Ezra made his debut on 1 October, arriving earlier than planned due to an unexpected turn with preeclampsia.
  • The couple shared the news on Instagram, stating they are "healing, resting, and soaking up all the love" after a few days in hospital.
  • They had announced their pregnancy in May after four years of trying to conceive and previously discussed their fertility struggles and IVF on their podcast.
  • Pre-eclampsia is a condition affecting some pregnant women, characterised by high blood pressure and protein in the urine.
