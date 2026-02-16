Logan Paul’s rare Pikachu Pokémon card smashes world record
- Logan Paul sold his rare Pikachu Illustrator card for a record-breaking $16.49 million (£12 million).
- The sale established a new Guinness World Record for the most expensive trading card ever sold at auction.
- Paul had originally purchased the card five years ago for $5.27 million (£3.86 million), making an estimated $8 million profit from the recent sale.
- The card is one of only 39 ever created and was highly valued for its unblemished, Grade 10 condition.
- The 42-day auction concluded with extended bidding, which Paul livestreamed to his YouTube subscribers, expressing his excitement over the final price.
