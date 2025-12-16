Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lizzo speaks out after fat-shaming lawsuit is dismissed

Lizzo clarifies she will not quit music industry
  • Lizzo has publicly addressed the dismissal of fat-shaming allegations made against her by three former dancers in a 2023 lawsuit.
  • She stated the accusers conceded the claims had no merit and that she never fired employees for gaining weight, but rather for recording her without consent.
  • A judge ruled in 2024 that the fat-shaming claims were barred by First Amendment protections and contradicted by evidence, leading the dancers to withdraw their appeal.
  • Despite this, the sexual harassment lawsuit, which includes allegations of pressuring staff into touching a nude performer, is still set to proceed.
  • Lizzo maintains her innocence, vowing to fight all remaining claims, while acknowledging the damage the allegations have caused to her body-positive public image.
In full

