Jesy Nelson opens the door to a Little Mix reunion

Perrie Edwards hints new song she 'can't listen to it without crying' is about Jesy Nelson
  • Jesy Nelson, formerly of Little Mix, has expressed openness to a reconciliation with her former bandmates, stating she has "so much love for them and always will".
  • She believes motherhood, having welcomed twin daughters in May 2025, has shifted her perspective, making her see things differently.
  • Nelson acknowledged that the "majority of my time in Little Mix was incredible" despite the mental health toll it took on her.
  • She recently reconnected with Simon Cowell after he reached out following her daughters' SMA1 (spinal muscular atrophy) diagnosis.
  • Her former bandmates, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards, have previously spoken about the "heartbreaking" distance and grief caused by her departure.
