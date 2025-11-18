Line of Duty set to return to BBC for seventh season
- The popular BBC drama Line of Duty is officially returning for a seventh season, with filming scheduled to begin in Belfast in spring 2026.
- Lead actors Martin Compston, Vicky McClure, and Adrian Dunbar will reprise their roles as police anti-corruption officers.
- The new six-part series will see AC-12 disbanded and rebranded as the Inspectorate of Police Standards, facing a challenging new climate.
- The team's most sensitive case involves Detective Inspector Dominic Gough, accused of sexual predation, which may be a diversion from a larger threat.
- Creator Jed Mercurio and the main cast expressed their excitement for the show's return, following the record-breaking but controversial sixth season finale.