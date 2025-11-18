Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Line of Duty set to return to BBC for seventh season

Line of Duty cast reunites for hilarious rickshaw ride through London
  • The popular BBC drama Line of Duty is officially returning for a seventh season, with filming scheduled to begin in Belfast in spring 2026.
  • Lead actors Martin Compston, Vicky McClure, and Adrian Dunbar will reprise their roles as police anti-corruption officers.
  • The new six-part series will see AC-12 disbanded and rebranded as the Inspectorate of Police Standards, facing a challenging new climate.
  • The team's most sensitive case involves Detective Inspector Dominic Gough, accused of sexual predation, which may be a diversion from a larger threat.
  • Creator Jed Mercurio and the main cast expressed their excitement for the show's return, following the record-breaking but controversial sixth season finale.
