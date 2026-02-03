Lily Allen says women share graphic details with her after album release
- Lily Allen's 2025 album West End Girl has resonated deeply with women in unhappy relationships, who have shared personal and graphic details about their experiences, leading Allen to hope her music makes listeners feel "less alone".
- The album, which chronicles the breakdown of a marriage, was released after a challenging period for Allen, during which she received significant support from other parents at her children's school.
- Allen and Stranger Things actor David Harbour separated in early 2025 after four years of marriage, having moved to New York together in 2020.
- Feeling "liberated" and "optimistic" about her future, Allen is currently engaged in a chart battle for the No 1 spot with the vinyl release of West End Girl and is preparing for upcoming theatre and arena tours.
- She is also nominated for prestigious awards at the upcoming Brit Awards, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for West End Girl.
