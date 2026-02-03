Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lily Allen calls new album ‘really angry record’ after marriage breakdown

Lily Allen is releasing a second revenge album
  • Lily Allen described her latest album, West End Girl, as a “really angry record” penned during a “traumatic period” following her marriage breakdown.
  • She admitted being “terrified” of the public's reaction to the deeply personal work, which she considers “not a particularly self-aware record” but one focused on rage towards others.
  • Allen has since come to appreciate the catharsis of expressing intense emotions, stating that rage is “powerful and necessary” and that repressed rage is more damaging.
  • The singer will embark on a tour next month, performing West End Girl in its entirety each night as a “Broadway-esque one-woman show” without a band or dancers.
  • Allen also shared that her music has resonated with other women experiencing similar struggles, making them feel “less alone.”
