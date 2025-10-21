Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lily Allen opens up on impact of previous drug and alcohol use

Lily Allen recalls 'painful lesson learnt' during stint at treatment facility
  • Lily Allen reflected on her past drug and alcohol use, stating she would become a "bully" when drunk and high, using substances to cope with negative attention.
  • The singer, who has been sober since 2019, emphasised that she does not miss drinking or drugs, as they are no longer part of her life.
  • Allen announced her fifth album, West End Girl, which will detail her move to New York and explore events leading to her current life.
  • The album was recorded over an intense 10-day period in Los Angeles following her recent separation from husband David Harbour.
  • Following her separation, Allen entered a treatment facility due to intense despair and a near relapse, but now feels "OK" after finding a sponsor, attending daily meetings, and using medication and therapy.
