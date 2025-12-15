Designer denies affair with Lily Allen’s ex after album sparks cheating claims
- Costume designer Natalie Tippett has denied allegations of a three-year affair with David Harbour, the ex-husband of singer Lily Allen.
- The allegations stem from Allen's latest album, West End Girl, which features songs referencing a character named "Madeline" and implying Harbour violated an open marriage agreement.
- Tippett, who worked with Harbour on a 2021 film, stated on Instagram that she was misquoted by a publication and never confirmed an affair.
- She expressed feeling "extremely violated" by the association and subsequent threatening messages, asserting that Allen's narrative is false based on their private messages.
- Allen previously described her album as a "mixture of fact and fiction", referring to "Madeline" as a "fictional character", with a voice message from "Madeline" reenacted by Dakota Johnson on Saturday Night Live.