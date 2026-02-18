Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Famous young rapper dead at 25

Rapper Lil Poppa has died at 25
Rapper Lil Poppa has died at 25 (@lilpoppa/Instagram)
  • Rapper Lil Poppa, aged 25, died on Wednesday in Georgia.
  • The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed his death to The Independent, but a cause of death has not yet been released.
  • Born Janarious Mykel Wheeler, the Jacksonville, Florida-based musician was signed to Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group.
  • His most recent album, Almost Normal Again, was released in August, and his newest single, “Out of Town Bae,” came out just days before his death.
  • Fans have expressed their grief and disbelief across social media platforms, including Instagram and X, following the news.
