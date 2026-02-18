Famous young rapper dead at 25
- Rapper Lil Poppa, aged 25, died on Wednesday in Georgia.
- The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed his death to The Independent, but a cause of death has not yet been released.
- Born Janarious Mykel Wheeler, the Jacksonville, Florida-based musician was signed to Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group.
- His most recent album, Almost Normal Again, was released in August, and his newest single, “Out of Town Bae,” came out just days before his death.
- Fans have expressed their grief and disbelief across social media platforms, including Instagram and X, following the news.
